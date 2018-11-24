Cougar Women's Soccer Takes Home AMC Championship

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College women's soccer team claimed their first American Midwest Conference Tournament title on Thursday night in just their second season as a program. The Cougars, the regular season conference champions, defeated Park University 2-0. The victory leaves their record at 16-2-1 and it earns them an automatic bid to the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament.

Tough defense by both teams early on kept the numbers off of the board. Even with an 11-2 shot advantage at the end of the first period on Thursday the Cougars were unable to find the net. Heading into halftime both teams were left without a goal.

But, Columbia College made the quick hit after the break when Stephanie Hale earned her AMC-leading 21st goal of the year. Hale struck again with eight minutes left in the game giving her squad the 2-0 lead. The Cougar's defense kept up their strong front to close the game.

Columbia College finished the night with a 21-3 shot advantage. Tonight's shutout earns the Cougars an NAIA leading 13th shutout of the season.

Columbia College will make their first NAIA National Tournament appearance on November 23rd. The Cougars will find out who they will face when the bracket is released on November 17th.