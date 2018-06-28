Cougars Climb in Top 25 Poll, Claim No. 18

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougar men's basketball team climbed in the NAIA Top 25 poll this week from a No. 20 to a No. 18 ranking. The Cougars, who are 22-6 on the season and have logged wins in 11 of their last 12 outings.

The Cougars continue AMC regular season action this Thursday, Feb. 23 when they travel to Hannibal, Mo. to take on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Columbia currently sits in first place in the AMC standings with a 9-1 record. With a two game lead on the competition and just two contests left in the regular season, the Cougars have earned at least a share of the regular season crown.