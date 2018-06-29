Cougars Compete in First Ever Indoor Track Event

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College distance track team competed in their first ever event today, participating in the Missouri Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri. Eight runners wore the navy and silver on Friday for the Cougars, competing in four different events.

Emily Shultz competed in the mile, finishing 15th overall with a time of 5:51:34. Just three NAIA competitors finished ahead of Shultz in the 19 person race.

Devin Sander was a standout in the men's mile race, placing eighth overall and was the top NAIA finisher. Sander posted a time of 4:25:91.

Cody Gorham also competed in the mile, placing 14th in a field of 22 with a time of 4:34:01.

Julia Collins was the lone Cougar woman to compete in the 1000m. Collins finished sixth overall with a time of 3:14:35.

Jason Thurman and Michael McCulloch each competed in the 1000m on the men's side. Thurman was 14th with a time of 2:43:23 and McCulloch placed 16th with a time of 2:45:04.

Julia Montgomery and Lindsey Martin wrapped up individual competition for the Cougars on the day, both running in the 3000m. Martin won her heat and placed ninth overall, behind just one NAIA runner. Lindsey finished in 10:52:42. Montgomery was right behind Martin in the heat and was 11th overall with a time of 10:58:88.

McCulloch, Gorham, Sander and Thurman also competed in the men's 3200 meter relay, placing third with a time of 8:26:56.

The Cougars will return to the track next Friday, January 25th when they compete in the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas.