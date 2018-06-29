Cougars Complete Golf Roster with Hickman, Mexico Grads

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head golf coach John Utley officially announced the signing of Ashley Bridgford and Christina Merideth to Letters of Intent to play for the Cougars beginning this fall.

Bridgford, a Mexico, Missouri native, was an all-district and all-conference player at Mexico High School. The 5-2 academic sophomore was a National Honor Society member and was the senior class president. Ashley attended the University of Missouri-Columbia following high school for a year, but will athletically be a freshman for the Cougars.

"I am very pleased to have Ashley joining our team," stated Utley. "She has high school experience and excited about the opportunity to be a part of our new program."

Merideth is taking a second chance at golf after taking a couple years off following her high school graduation. A Hickman High School Alumna, Christina graduated in 2008 where she was a four year varsity letterman in golf. Merideth was the first chair band flautist while at Hickman as well.

"Christina is making a second go at her golf career and should be a solid addition to our new team," said Utley.