Cougars Cruise to Victory Over No.18 Missouri Baptist

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars swept American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Missouri Baptist University tonight 3-0 by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-19. Columbia, ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, improve to 13-2 overall, 7-0 in conference play and move to 129 straight regular season conference victories. The Spartans, ranked 18th, fall to 17-2 on the season and 6-1 versus league foes.

The win breaks Missouri Baptist's win streak at nine matches and give Columbia sole possession of first place in the AMC.

Senior team leader Vesna Trivunovic led the charge with 12 kills, two aces and eight digs in the match. Junior Trinity Ojo was a sparkplug for Columbia with 11 kills and five solo blocks.

The Cougars head to Daytona Beach, Fla. for the weekend to compete in the Embry Riddle University Invitational. It will be a busy weekend for the cougars, as they play to doubleheaders in two consecutive days.

This Friday, Oct. 7th, they play No. 9 ranked Indiana Tech University at 11:30 a.m. and No. 2 ranked Embry Riddle at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, Columbia takes on Georgetown (Ky.) College at 11:30 a.m. and Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) University at 4:30 p.m.