Cougars draw Oklahoma City in NAIA National Championships

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia Cougar basketball team will play Oklahoma City University in the first round of the NAIA Division I Men's National Basketball Tournament, according to the official bracket released tonight by the NAIA National Office.

It is the third meeting between the two teams with the Stars winning both previous contests.

The Cougars, who received an automatic bid into the tournament after winning the American Midwest Conference tournament title, will square off against The Stars from Oklahoma City at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

The Cougars are undefeated this season with a 33-0 record and enter the championships as the top seed.

Oklahoma, which is 17-10 overall, enters the national tournament unseeded after earning an automatic bid for winning the Sooner Conference Championship.

The Stars are making their 20th appearance to the national playoff, but their first since 2010. They hold a 47-13 record in national tournament play.

The tournament is a single-elimination format featuring 15automatic qualifiers from Division I affiliated conferences and independent institutions, one host berth and 16 at-large teams.

The top 16 teams are seeded in descending order and paired against 16 unseeded squads in the opening round.

First round action in the NAIA National Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13 and continues through Thursday, March 14.