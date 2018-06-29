Cougars Fall to AMC Foe Hannibal-LaGrange

HANNIBAL, MO - The Columbia College Cougars dropped their second match of the 2011 season on Thursday to American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Hannibal-LaGrange by a score of 2-0. With the loss the No. 15 ranked Cougars move to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Trojans are 8-2 on the season and 2-0 versus league foes.

Hannibal jumped on the board in the 40th minute and took the 1-0 advantage into the break. The Trojans managed to put in another goal in the 73rd minute, making the final score 2-0 in favor of the host squad.

Matt McKenna took the loss in goal for Columbia. He posted three saves in the contest.

The Cougars return home for a 3 P.M. match-up on Saturday, October 1. Columbia squares off against Lindenwood University-Belleville on R. Marvin Owens Soccer Stadium as a part of Family Day/Homecoming. Admission is free for all events on Saturday.