Cougars get a First Round bye to start off the NAIA Championships

The Cougars are heading to the NAIA National Tournament after a successful 31-5 season

COLUMBIA – After the NAIA announced the 44-team bracket, the Columbia College Volleyball team will receive a first round bye as they head to Sioux City, Iowa.

The Cougars, led by Head Coach Melinda Wrye-Washington, has a successful 2017 campaign boasting a 31-5 record in the regular season while going 11-1 in conference.

Despite the 3-1 loss to No. 9 Park (Mo.) University in the AMC Final, the women earned an automatic win for winning the AMC regular season championship bid with their impressive record and strength of schedule. 14 of their matches this season were against other NAIA tournament teams.

Heading into the tournament, the Cougars. will rely heavily on their Zori Curry and Caroline Clifford to have a shot at a fifth national championship.

Curry’s 159 blocks on the season are fifth most in all of NAIA volleyball and that has helped the Cougars push themselves into the national spotlight.

Columbia ranks second nationally in total blocks (364), fifth in blocks per game (2.58) and sixth in total service aces (268).

Action beings for the Cougars in pool play on November 28th from Sioux City and they’ll await their opponent after the first round begins this weekend.