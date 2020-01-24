Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars men's team fell to the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 85-72 in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 12-8 on the season and 7-5 in AMC play.

The Cougars walked into St. Louis and the crowd was against them from the start. The Hornets used the fans to their advantage and took an early lead after putting up an 11-0 run. The Cougars managed to cut the Hornets lead to 9 going into halftime.

Columbia came out of halftime re-energized and looking to make a quick run. Harris-Stowe overcame the hungry Cougars and continued to drain three pointers to put the game out of reach.

This was the Cougars first loss of 2020 and they look to bounce back on Saturday, January 25 against the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trojans back in Columbia. Tip-off is scheduled for 3pm CT.