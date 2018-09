Cougars Jump Three Positions In Latest NAIA Top 25 Ranking

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougar men's basketball squad advanced to the 21st position in the latest NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Top 25 Ranking. The Cougars moved up from the 24th slot they held last week after scoring two decisive conference victories last week.

Columbia is 16-5 overall and 3-0 in American Midwest Conference (AMC) regular-season action.

The Cougars take on Williams Baptist College on Thursday, January 26th.