Cougars Lose Second Straight Game

DEERFIELD, IL - The Cougar men's basketball team logged their second loss of the season falling to Goshen College 73-62 Saturday night. With the loss the Cougars fall to 3-2 on the year. Goshen improves to 6-1 on the season.

Columbia led 36-34 at the break after taking several four-points leads in the first half. The Maple Leafs knotted the score at 46 in the second half and never looked back, walking away with the 11-point victory.

Junior forward Jordan Dressler led the Cougars in scoring with 16 points. Henrique Medeiros tallied 10 points while Taylor Evans and Hal Payne finished with eight points.

The Cougars continue play in the road next Tuesday, Nov. 22 when they take on Missouri Valley College at 7 p.m. in Marshall, Missouri.