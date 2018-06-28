Cougars Mens Basketball ranked third in latest poll

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars are ranked third in the latest NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll. The Cougars moved up two spots after ranking fifth in the last poll.

The team is currently at the top of the American Midwest Conference. They went 3-0 in their last three games, and beat Missouri Baptist over the weekend with a close score of 70-68. The Cougars have a record of 24-2 so far this season.

Ranking in the top 10 nationally in scoring and defense, the Cougars have two players that continually contribute to the team’s success. Junior Nic Reynolds averages 13.6 point per game and ranks in the top 30 nationally in total 3-point field goals made and in 3-point field goal percentages. Senior Malik Ray ranks sixth in the NAIA in total blocks and ninth in blocks per game.

The Cougars will host Freed-Hardeman University at Southwell Athletic Complex this Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.