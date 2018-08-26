Cougars Move Down to 13th in Latest NAIA Poll
COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars have moved down one spot in the latest NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Cougars are now ranked 13th after going 3-1 in their past four games.
The Cougars are currently 18-4 on the season and 12-4 in conference play. The team is also ranked in the top 10 nationally. Sophomore guard Ashlee Marlatt leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game.
The Cougars will play their next game on Thursday, February 2nd when they host 24th ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville.
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - Two people were killed in a vehicle collision in Miller County Saturday night, according to the Missouri... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday morning after his car overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri... More >>
in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- Multiple people were killed in a mass shooting during a video game tournament at a shopping... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Large donations are flowing into Missouri through independent political action committees after voters amended the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid America Harley-Davidson brought together pork steaks, motorcycles and the Central Missouri Honor Flight on Sunday for MeatPalooza.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday with no car present. MSHP says... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a teen has been shot to death blocks from the... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - The largest unsanctioned boat race in the country kicked off Saturday at the Lake of the Ozarks,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Stores across the country are selling Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations months before the holidays. This trend is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MidMO PrideFest held its celebration Saturday by offering a wide range of resources for LGBTQ people. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Activists marched through downtown Columbia on Saturday to celebrate the city’s improved inclusion of all people. The... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Plans to demolish a water slide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy died might be delayed.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders took to social media offering their thoughts on the death of Sen. John McCain. ... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Orthopedic Institute on Saturday hosted its first walk-in clinic for anyone with a sports injury. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fourth member of the Missouri Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii to help with the aftermath... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Authorities arrested a man who the Audrain County Sheriff's Office said ran from the scene of a... More >>
in