Cougars Move Down to 13th in Latest NAIA Poll

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars have moved down one spot in the latest NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Cougars are now ranked 13th after going 3-1 in their past four games.

The Cougars are currently 18-4 on the season and 12-4 in conference play. The team is also ranked in the top 10 nationally. Sophomore guard Ashlee Marlatt leads the team in points, assists, and steals per game.



The Cougars will play their next game on Thursday, February 2nd when they host 24th ranked Lindenwood University-Belleville.