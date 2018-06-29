Cougars Post Victory Over Benedictine

ATCHISON, KS -- The Columbia College men's basketball team posted a victory over Benedictine College on the road Friday night by a final score of 67-61. The Cougars improve to 8-4 overall while Benedictine drops to 5-6.

The Cougars fell behind early in the contest, but always kept the Ravens within striking distance. The home team led 34-32 at the break after the Cougars turned the ball over nine times.

Benedictine opened up the second half with a three point play but the Cougars put up 14 unanswered points to take a nine point lead. The two squads battled back and forth, trading the lead and tying up the ballgame multiple times. Columbia tied the contest at 55 with five minutes on the clock and Jordan Dressler's made field goal seconds later gave the Cougars the lead for good as they were able to capitalize each time Benedictine sent them to the free-throw line, leading to the six-point victory.

Jordan Dressler led four Cougars in double figures with 17 points and six rebounds. Devin Griffin had 11 points and Wendell Crowder and Henrique Medeiros each chipped in 10 points. Hal Payne pulled down eight rebounds in the win. The Cougars outrebounded the host squad 36-16 and shot 90 percent from the charity stripe, draining 27 of their 30 attempts.

The Cougars return to the hardwood on Tuesday, December 20th when they compete in the St. Xavier Midwest Tournament in Chicago, Illinois. Columbia takes on Lourdes College at 2:00 P.M. to tip-off the tournament.