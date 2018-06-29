Cougars Rank 11th in Top 25 Poll

COLUMBIA - The NAIA announced the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll this afternoon. The Columbia College Cougars moved up one spot from last week and now are ranked 11th in the poll this week.

The Cougars ended their regular season on Saturday after beating William Woods University on senior night. They improved to 25-5 on the season and 19-5 in conference play. The team has the third seed in the AMC Championships.

The Cougars are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the NAIA. They rank third in the NAIA in 3-point field goals made per game as well as total 3-point field goals made.

The team faces Harris-Stowe State University in the AMC quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 p.m. in Columbia, Missouri.