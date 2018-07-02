Cougars Roll on the Road at Harris-Stowe to Move to 21-0

ST. LOUIS -- The Columbia College men's basketball team, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA for the second straight week, picked up a 93-49 victory on the road tonight against American Midwest Conference (AMC) opponent Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) University. The Cougars improve to 21-0 overall on the season and 7-0 in AMC play with the win.



Columbia seized control of the first period after a quick start by the Hornets, opening up a 29-point advantage on their way to a 52-24 lead at the halftime break. The Cougars shot a blistering 68 percent from the field, including seven of 11 from three-point range, in the first 20 minutes. Junior Devin Griffin led the charge on offense with 16 points in the opening frame. Jordan Dressler and Zach Rockers also reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.



Columbia continued to dominate coming out of the locker room, starting the second half on a 15-0 run, as they cruised to the blowout victory. The Cougars finished the game at 58 percent from the field after knocking down 15 of 31 attempts in the final period. Columbia owned a 31-21 advantage on the glass and held Harris-Stowe to 35 percent from the floor on the night.



Griffin had 20 points and five assists to lead the Cougars. Dressler and Rockers each added 14 points, along with nine points from Derrick Dilworth. 14 different players scored for the Cougars tonight.



Top-ranked Columbia returns home to take on AMC foe William Woods (Mo.) University on Saturday, January 26th. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Arena of Southwell Complex. This weekend is Coaches vs. Cancer weekend across the country and basketball programs everywhere are raising money for the American Cancer Society. Join Columbia in the fight by wearing a suit and sneaker combination just the like the coaches will be and donate to the cause by purchasing various items on Saturday.