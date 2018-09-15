Cougars Roll Past Oklahoma City for First Round Victory

Kansas City -- The No. 1 ranked Columbia Cougar men's basketball team opened up play in the 2013 Buffalo Funds-NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship with a 68-37 first round victory over Oklahoma City University on Wednesday night.

Columbia, the tournament's top overall seed, improves to 34-0 overall and remains the nation's last remaining unbeaten team of the 2012-13 season. The Stars end the year with a record of 17-11.



Columbia stretched its lead out to 35 points over the final period as they cruised to the blowout victory.



Senior forward Jordan Dressler was a force all game for the Cougars, finishing with a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Derrick Dilworth chipped in 11 points as well for Columbia, who received scoring contributions from 11 players on the night.

Junior Devin Griffin notched his 1,000th career point with the Cougars in the second half.



Columbia will be off tomorrow before taking on Hope International University in Friday's second round game at 6:15 p.m. Friday's matchup will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.