Cougars Sign First Golfer

COLUMBIA - Columbia College announced their first signee, Colin Wilson, to the new golf program due to start next fall. The program is one of five sport additions to the college.

Head Golf Coach, John Utley, said that "Colin is a great kid with a tremendous work ethic. His game has come a long way in a short time and has both the potential and desire to continue getting better. I am very excited to have him coming to be part of our new program."

Wilson is a two time letterman at Quincy Notre Dame High School in Quincy, Illinios and is also the golf team's senior captain. He boasts all conference honors among being a 2011 Illinois High School State Qualifier in Class 2A and the current Quincy Junior City Champion along with placing 11th at the Quincy Men's City Championship and being the current Tri-State Junior Champion.

Beyond Colin's many athletic achievements, he is also acedemically strong earning himself a spot on the honor roll each semester during his time at Quincy Notre Dame.