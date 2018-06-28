Cougars Slip to No. 21 in Latest NAIA Top 25 Poll

COLUMBIA -- After dropping its first American Midwest Conference game of the 2011-12 season last week to Harris-Stowe State University, the Columbia Cougar men's basketball squad slid from 18th to 21st in this week's NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Poll, released Monday by the national office in Kansas City. The Cougars are 19-6 on the season and 6-1 in league play. They garnered 106 points in this week's poll.

Robert Morris University is No. 1 in this week's poll with seven first place votes and a 22-1 record. Shorter is 23-1 on the season and sits in the second slot with five first place nods. Oklahoma Baptist is third, followed by Southern Poly and Our Lady of the Lake University.

The Cougars head to Fulton, Missouri on Saturday, February 11th to take on William Woods University. Game time is set for 4:00 P.M.