Cougars Split Games in First Day of Lead-Off Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL -- The Columbia Cougar softball team earned another split Friday in the first day of play at the NFCA Lead-Off Classic in Panama City Beach, Florida. The Cougars defeated Indiana University-Southeast in their first outing by a score of 4-0 and then dropped their second competition of the day to No. 16 ranked William Carey University 9-1 in five innings. Columbia, ranked No. 21 in the NAIA preseason top 25 poll, are 3-3 on the season.

Against Indiana-Southeast the Cougars got on the board in the third inning. Jamie Holmes capitalized on a walk, stealing second and third base and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Erin Dyok. Columbia added three more runs in the top of the six off of a walk, a passed ball, two hits and a hit by pitch. Jordan Crisp (2-1) took the shutout on the mound after giving up just three hits and three walks and fanning six.

The Cougars came out flat against William Carey, giving up two runs in the second, five in the fourth and two in the fifth. Columbia's lone run of the contest came in the fourth when Tori Gehlert reached base on an error and was plated by a Whitni Howell triple.

Taylor Richter (1-1) took the loss for Columbia, allowing 12 hits and eight walks. The sophomore struck out two.

Columbia returns to action Saturday in the Lead-Off Classic when they finish pool play against Webber International University at 9:00 a.m. Based on their pool play finish the Cougars will begin bracket play on Saturday afternoon and continue play through Sunday.