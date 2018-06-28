Cougars Split in Season Opener

Source: Cougar Athletics
By: Adam Beard

CONWAY, AK -- The Columbia Cougar softball team split its 2012 season openers today at the Central Baptist College Classic, defeating McKendree University 6-1 and falling to William Jewell College 10-4.

In Columbia's 2 p.m. contest against McKendree, the Cougars came out swinging, scoring two runs in the first, three in the fifth and one in the sixth. Sophomore Marli Hayes led the squad with four hits in four at-bats, including a double, a solo homerun, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jamie Holmes, Erin Dyok and Chelsie Crain had two hits apiece.

Senior Jordan Crisp (1-0) recorded the win, fanning seven batters and giving up one hit and five walks. 

Maria Imhoff (0-1) took the loss on the mound in the second game after relieving Jamie Holmes in the first inning. Taylor Richter came in to replace Imhoff in the fourth to finish the contest. Combined, the trio gave up seven hits, 10 walks and struck out seven.

The Cougars continue play at the Central Baptist Classic tomorrow when they take on Indiana Tech University at 2 p.m. and Central Baptist at 4 p.m.

