Cougars Stomp Spartans

ST. LOUIS -- The Columbia College Cougar men's basketball team posted their fifth straight victory Saturday night, defeating the Spartans from Missouri Baptist University by a final score of 80-63. The Cougars, ranked No. 24 in the latest NAIA top 25 poll, move to 16-5 this season. Columbia sits atop the American Midwest Conference (AMC) rankings with a perfect 3-0 record. Missouri Baptist drops to 11-9 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

The Cougars were on fire at the start, going on a 12-5 run. But the Spartans quickly turned the tables and took a lead of their own midway through the half. Fortunately the Cougars were able to turn up their offense another notch and take a 34-27 lead at the intermission.

The Cougars did not relinquish the lead at all in the second half, pulling away by as many as 20 points. Columbia grabbed the rebounding edge 48-39 which proved to be crucial in the end as the Cougars came away with the 17-point win.

Four Cougars finished in double figures tonight led by Jordan Dressler's 19 points and nine rebounds. Senior Taylor Evans finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Devin Griffin and Henrique Medeiros had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Medeiros dished out five assists and Griffin had four steals.

Columbia continues conference play next Thursday, January 26th when they make the trek down to Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to face off against Williams Baptist College. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 P.M.