Cougars Sweep Grand View Invitational

DES MOINES, IA - The Cougars won in straight sets Saturday over two opponents to win the Grand View Invitational. Columbia defeated Illinois Tech University by scores of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 and No. 24 ranked Grand View University by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-16. The Cougars, ranked No. 3 in the NAIA, improve to 27-2 overall and have won 21 straight matches.



Senior outside hitter had 25 kills on the day and had 13 digs against Grand View. Setter Paula Ferreira dished out 73 assists today to go with a team high eight digs in their first match of the day.

The Cougars take on Stephens College on Tuesday, Oct. 25th at 7 p.m. at Stephens' Silverthorne Arena.