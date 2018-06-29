Cougars Third in NAIA Preseason Volleyball Ranking

COLUMBIA -- The Columbia College volleyball squad earned a tie for the third position in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 Poll, released by the national office.

The University of Texas at Brownsville, last year's NAIA National Champion, holds the top spot with 20 first place votes and 621 points. Concordia University is second with 603 points and the other two first place votes. The Cougars pulled in 569 points to tie with Lee University.

The Cougars kick-off the 2012 season on August 31 and September 1 when they host the Quality Inn Classic in Southwell Complex. Columbia opens up with a 3 p.m. contest against Grace College and a 7 p.m. match against Wiley College on Friday. On Saturday they take on Lindsey Wilson College at 11 a.m. and Bethel University at 3 p.m.