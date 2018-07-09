Cougars Win Seventh Straight

COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Cougars won their seventh straight contest Saturday night defeating American Midwest Conference (AMC) foe Hannibal-LaGrange University by a score of 81-59.

The Cougars, ranked No. 21 in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll, are 18-5 overall and 5-0 in conference play. The Trojans drop to 9-11 on the season and 2-3 versus AMC foes.

The Trojans played catch-up the entire contest, as the Cougars led from the start. A 37-32 halftime advantage was extended to over 25 points in the second half after the Cougars shot 58 percent from the field and forced the Trojans into 15 turnovers, resulting in 22 points for Columbia.

The Cougars were outrebounded by Hannibal 36-27, but made up for it in three-point baskets as they outscored their opponent 18-3 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Dressler had another stellar night on the court, dropping in 21 points and pulling down six rebounds to lead the Cougars. Devin Griffin was the only other Cougar in double-figures, finishing with 10 points. 11 different players scored three points or more for Columbia tonight, making it a true group effort.

The Cougars return to the court on Thursday, February 2nd when they travel to St. Louis to take on Harris-Stowe State University. Game time is set for 7:30 P.M.