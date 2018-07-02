Council Adds Committee Member to Increase Diversity

COLUMBIA - Columbia's city council approved an additional member for the city's ward reapportionment committee Monday night. The committee appointed Wiley Miller immediately after the council's vote passed.

The reapportionment committee is responsible for redrawing ward boundary lines to better distribute the population.

The original committee was appointed by the council. Each member chose an appointee from his or her ward.

The local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter president Mary Ratliff wrote a letter to city officials following the appointments. She criticized the council for the noticeable lack of minority representation.

Mayor Bob McDavid also reported receiving informal complaints from various minority groups throughout the community.

Miller is a psychologist in Columbia who serves on numerous committees throughout the community including the Family Counseling Center of Missouri and the Missouri Symphony Society.