Council Approves Rezoning Request for More Student Housing

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request from the Odle family to build student housing on Locust Street between Hitt and Waugh Streets. Bruce Odle and Jon Odle asked the council to rezone the property from dense residential to planned commercial. The development will include around 100 to 125 units. The ground floor of the building will have stores and restaurants.

There were mixed feelings about the additional student housing. Council members discussed the need for more housing close to campus and how it will promote biking and transit-use. However, there were concerns about parking, as there is no on-site parking. Attorney Craig Van Matre said the Odle's plan to provide a bus to transport those living in the complex to off-site parking lots or garages.



Other concerns brought up at the meeting addressed the saftey of children at Lee Elementary School. Parents voiced their concerns about additional traffic in the area from the new housing. The council asked the developer to communicate with the school and neighbors during construction.