Council Approves Wind Research

The City of Columbia wants to start working with the University of Missouri to measure wind speed so local wind energy might someday be used to power parts of the city. The City Council gave the green light to install wind measuring devices called anemometers to track wind speed in the area.

In fact, the city will place anemometers on the KOMU tower outside of the tv station. The city will not see any direct results or power from the anemometer any time soon, but the meters will show if there is potential for the city to generate wind energy.

"We think it's important, as a source of wind energy," said Dan Dasho, director at Columbia Water and Light.

The city is required to have two percent of it's total energy come from renewable sources. Before the end of the year, the city will start getting wind energy from King, Missouri and the northwest area of the state.

The city is interested in using KOMU's tower because it would cost nearly $25,000 to build a tower of it's own that would be tall enough.

The city wants to use the anemometers to check wind speeds at various times of the year, costing the city over $11,000 to install the devices and monitor wind speed. Wind energy was just one of the ideas the city had for helping the environment.

