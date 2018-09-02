Council Refuses To Let Voters Decide Fireworks Issue

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- The St. Charles City Council says no to fireworks. A split council last night voted down a proposal that would have allowed voters to decide whether to ban the use and sale of fireworks. The proposal would have placed the issue on the April ballot. But the council failed to approve the measure in a 5-5 vote. The defeat marked the third time in four years the council has refused to let voters consider the fireworks issue.