Council To Hear Plan on Subdivision By Rock Bridge State Park

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hear a housing plan Monday night that could mean an additional 65 houses and 11 duplexes along Route K in Columbia.

The plan would create one of the largest housing developments Columbia has seen in years, which has some residents worried about how it will affect Rock Bridge State Park.

Residents near where the proposed Parkside Estates would be constructed said they are concerned about traffic and urban development so close to Rock Bridge State Park.



Columbia Independent School formerly owned the property before selling it to Columbia residents Rob and Sarah Hill in October of 2012.

This issue has already been tabled twice by the Columbia City Council since its proposal in December. Tim Crockett, one of the engineers on the project, is asking that the issue be tabled for Thursday's meeting as well. He said he hopes to still work with neighboring property owners in the area in order to refine the application to meet their needs as well.