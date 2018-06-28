Council to Swear in Water and Light Director

Columbia City Council will begin the meeting by swearing in new Water and Light Director Tad Johnsen. Johnsen has been with Water and Light since 1994 in various positions. With this promotion Johnsen's salary will go to 130,000 dollars per year plus a car allowance.

City Council will also vote on allowing private detectives to work without a license. Currently, private investigators and detectives must have a license and pay a fee to work in Columbia. The Missouri Board of Private Examiners says private municipalities cannot require PIs and detectives to do this. Adding mystery to this vote is a man asking that the vote be moved from the consent agenda to the public hearing portion of the meeting. The council says this is because the public cannot give comment on items in the consent agenda. Councilman Gary Kespohl says the council has no idea why the man made the request.

There will also be a vote to restrict parking along Fairview Ave. and Coats Street. The neighborhood association of that area is concerned with Hickman High school students parking along the aforementioned streets because of the streets being too narrow. According to Kespohl drug use is also a problem there.