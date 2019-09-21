Councilman Ian Thomas says mayor suggested he should resign

COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter.

Thomas said the following in an e-mail to KOMU 8 News:

"The Mayor suggested I resign after I told him about the pending criminal charge. My response was that I would consider it, but would need to consult with my constituents before making any decision."

Thomas faces a misdemeanor charge of attempting to commit an act prohibited by an elected official.

In 2018, Thomas offered support to a land developer in exchange for a donation to the Columbia Community Land Trust. Thomas said he backed off the proposal after the city prosecutor said it may be illegal.

In September, Thomas said he plans to defend himself in court.