Councilman: Violent crimes bring attention to need for community policing

COLUMBIA - Columbia city leaders met in a closed meeting on Friday to propose ways to build relationships between the police department and the community.

Second Ward City Councilman Mike Trapp said Friday Columbia needs more funding to address the violence in north Columbia.

"When we go to solve a homicide, we want to have as many officers there and have relationships with people who will be able to share the information we need to solve the crimes," he said.

The city is giving special attention to Bodie Drive and nearby neighborhoods because of frequent reports of gunfire.

Officers have been called to Bodie Drive for reports of gunfire six times so far in 2019, compared to four incidents in total in 2018, according to the Columbia Police Department dispatch records.

One resident said police sometimes take more than two hours to respond to shots fired calls.

The resident told KOMU 8 News there needs to be more police in the area because she fears for her children's lives.

Trapp said the Columbia Police Department hopes to bring in more officers.

"The community policing kinds of activities in our strategic planning neighborhoods is going to be done through beat officers," he said.

Trapp said the city is engaged and wants to prevent crimes from happening.