Counselor Sentenced for Drug Sales at Clinic

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - The former director of a southwest Missouri clinic has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for the illegal distribution of prescription drugs and laundering the proceeds.

Forty-three-year-old Tammy Neil of Carthage was sentenced Monday in a $1.5 million drug distribution scheme run through Complete Quick Care Clinic, which she operated with her husband from January 2005 to March 2008. She pleaded guilty last July to 24 counts.

Neil was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and forfeit $200,000, along with a Piper airplane, a Jaguar and $10,000 cash to substitute for a Cadillac.

The Joplin Globe reports Neil and her husband divorced in 2007 and he committed suicide in 2010.

The clinic became the largest purchaser of hydrocodone in Missouri during its second year of operation.