Counselors Available after Kindergartner Dies

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - School counselors are on hand to help grieving students at a Chesterfield elementary school, after a kindergartner was struck and killed crossing the street with his mother in St. Louis. Police are investigating, after reports that the driver may have run the stop sign on Friday. The boy's mother was not hurt. Brisaan Smith died Saturday from his injuries. He recently started attending Kehrs Mill Elementary. Rockwood district spokeswoman Cathy Orta says the school is sticking to routines, to provide children with a sense of security. They're also watching closely for signs of grief.