Counties, Cities Getting More Flood Relief

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced that the state will provide nearly $1.5 million to help several Missouri towns and counties repair and replace roads, bridges and other public infrastructure damaged or destroyed by 2011 flooding.

Mississippi, Pemiscot and Wayne counties as well as the towns of Bertrand, Big Lake, Craig, Glasgow, Hornersville and Morehouse will receive a total of $1,497,118 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

"Several Missouri counties endured devastating flooding during the spring and summer of 2011, and one year later, we continue to help local communities rebuild and restore," Gov. Nixon said. "This additional funding will help towns and counties across Missouri repair critical infrastructure damaged by the floods, such as roads, bridges and sewer systems."

Eight of the nine projects are also receiving supplement funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the CDBG funding awarded by the state of Missouri will help cover the total cost of each project. The counties receiving CDBG funding include:

Mississippi County had two bridges and one county road that were significantly damaged by the floods. The county is receiving CDBG funding of $684,924 to replace bridges 310 and 312 and remove debris from both areas, and to repair County Road 310. The county also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $1.9 million for the projects.

Pemiscot County had two bridges and one county road significantly damaged. The county is receiving $258,059 in CDBG funds to replace bridges 232 and 234, and to repair County Road 344. Pemiscot County also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $614,729.

In Wayne County, the bridge over Clark Creek on County Road 335 was severely damaged. The bridge serves about 60 local residents, is on a school bus route and is frequently used by emergency vehicles. The county $87,350 in CDBG funding to replace the bridge.

In addition, the Governor announced block grant funding for six Missouri towns that experienced significant flooding last year:

The City of Bertrand, in Mississippi County, which had damage to several city streets. Bertrand will receive $57,167 in CDBG funding for the needed repairs, plus a matching FEMA grant of $70,328.

The City of Big Lake, in Holt County, which experienced significant accumulation of debris in its drainage ditch system. The city will receive $43,519 in CDBG funding to clean out the drainage ditches, as well as repair flood damage to the fire station and the water system. Big Lake also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $62,607.

The City of Craig, in Holt County, which sustained serious flood damage to its sewer system. Craig is being awarded $150,936 in CDBG funds to make repairs to the wastewater system and install new sewer pumps. The city also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $41,871.

The City of Glasgow, in Howard County, which suffered serious flood damage to its city sewage lagoon from silt and sand. The city is receiving CDBG funding of $158,419 to clean and repair the lagoon to restore it to full capacity, and also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $475,255.

The City of Hornersville, in Dunklin County, which sustained flood damage to city streets. Hornersville will receive $39,942 in CDBG funds to repair the streets, plus a matching FEMA grant of $58,026.

The City of Morehouse, in New Madrid County, which suffered damage to its sewer system. The city is receiving CDBG funding of $16,802 for the needed repairs, plus a matching FEMA grant of $26,332.

Today's announcement is in addition to $4.6 million in CDBG funding already announced by Gov. Nixon to assist Missouri communities with flood recovery. The total includes $4,090,000 to 10 levee districts in Buchanan, Carroll, Holt and Platte counties to help meet the costs associated with repairing and rebuilding levees, and $594,812 for repairs in four drainage districts in Atchison County.