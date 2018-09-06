Counties, Cities Getting More Flood Relief

6 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, May 09 2012 May 9, 2012 Wednesday, May 09, 2012 6:51:00 PM CDT May 09, 2012 in News
By: Mark Hodges

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon announced that the state will provide nearly $1.5 million to help several Missouri towns and counties repair and replace roads, bridges and other public infrastructure damaged or destroyed by 2011 flooding.

Mississippi, Pemiscot and Wayne counties as well as the towns of Bertrand, Big Lake, Craig, Glasgow, Hornersville and Morehouse will receive a total of $1,497,118 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

"Several Missouri counties endured devastating flooding during the spring and summer of 2011, and one year later, we continue to help local communities rebuild and restore," Gov. Nixon said. "This additional funding will help towns and counties across Missouri repair critical infrastructure damaged by the floods, such as roads, bridges and sewer systems."

Eight of the nine projects are also receiving supplement funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the CDBG funding awarded by the state of Missouri will help cover the total cost of each project. The counties receiving CDBG funding include:

 

  • Mississippi County had two bridges and one county road that were significantly damaged by the floods. The county is receiving CDBG funding of $684,924 to replace bridges 310 and 312 and remove debris from both areas, and to repair County Road 310. The county also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $1.9 million for the projects.
  • Pemiscot County had two bridges and one county road significantly damaged. The county is receiving $258,059 in CDBG funds to replace bridges 232 and 234, and to repair County Road 344. Pemiscot County also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $614,729.
  • In Wayne County, the bridge over Clark Creek on County Road 335 was severely damaged. The bridge serves about 60 local residents, is on a school bus route and is frequently used by emergency vehicles. The county $87,350 in CDBG funding to replace the bridge.

 

In addition, the Governor announced block grant funding for six Missouri towns that experienced significant flooding last year:

 

  • The City of Bertrand, in Mississippi County, which had damage to several city streets. Bertrand will receive $57,167 in CDBG funding for the needed repairs, plus a matching FEMA grant of $70,328.
  • The City of Big Lake, in Holt County, which experienced significant accumulation of debris in its drainage ditch system. The city will receive $43,519 in CDBG funding to clean out the drainage ditches, as well as repair flood damage to the fire station and the water system. Big Lake also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $62,607.
  • The City of Craig, in Holt County, which sustained serious flood damage to its sewer system. Craig is being awarded $150,936 in CDBG funds to make repairs to the wastewater system and install new sewer pumps. The city also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $41,871.
  • The City of Glasgow, in Howard County, which suffered serious flood damage to its city sewage lagoon from silt and sand. The city is receiving CDBG funding of $158,419 to clean and repair the lagoon to restore it to full capacity, and also is receiving a matching FEMA grant of $475,255.
  • The City of Hornersville, in Dunklin County, which sustained flood damage to city streets. Hornersville will receive $39,942 in CDBG funds to repair the streets, plus a matching FEMA grant of $58,026.
  • The City of Morehouse, in New Madrid County, which suffered damage to its sewer system. The city is receiving CDBG funding of $16,802 for the needed repairs, plus a matching FEMA grant of $26,332.

 

Today's announcement is in addition to $4.6 million in CDBG funding already announced by Gov. Nixon to assist Missouri communities with flood recovery. The total includes $4,090,000 to 10 levee districts in Buchanan, Carroll, Holt and Platte counties to help meet the costs associated with repairing and rebuilding levees, and $594,812 for repairs in four drainage districts in Atchison County.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
PRAIRIE HOME - According to an economic analysis from the Missouri Soybean Association, the price drop points to more than... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

MU's right to ban guns going to trial
MU's right to ban guns going to trial
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's rule prohibiting guns on campus will go... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
COLUMBIA - Students at Stephens College will be paying a lot less for tuition starting next school year. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it plans to circumvent a longstanding court agreement that governs how children... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 11:44:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati, according to the city's... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:49:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:02:56 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:17:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
11pm 72°
12am 71°
1am 70°
2am 70°