Counties Wait for Storm Recovery Money

"Any time that there is an unexpected event that occurs of this magnitude that requires extraordinary manpower, extraordinary equipment use or whatever, you can't budget for that or plan for that, so it catches you short sometimes," McNabb explained. "Typically they'll go up from what was originally estimated, but sometimes it'll go down depending on what the eligible costs are."

Susan Green, Cole County director of emergency management, said her county will use SEMA money to restock for the future.

"This puts our departments back in a posture where they are prepared and financially capable of responding to the next emergency situation," she said. "We know there's always another one around the corner."

SEMA Director Ronald Reynolds also is looking ahead.

"We just hope that 2007 will bring us a less hectic weather pattern," he said. "Who knows? It might even be worse in 2007. I hope not, but it very well could be. Whatever the case is, we're going to be up to the challenge."

SEMA declared a state of emergency five times in 2006, an unusually high number according to Reynolds. However, he doesn't expect any delays in reimbursing counties.

McNabb expects Boone County's reimbursement money for the December storm to arrive this spring. He also said hail storms and tornados caused the most damage in the county last year.