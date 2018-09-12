Country Club of Missouri Hosts Annual Rainbow House Golf Classic

COLUMBIA - The Country Club of Missouri hosted the 21st Annual Rainbow House Golf Classic on Monday. Six professional golfers gathered at CCMO to raise money for Rainbow House, a Columbia home for abused and neglected children.

Former Mizzou and Hickman High star Jason Schultz headlined the group that also included Doug Barron, Craig Bowden, Jay Delsing, Trevor Dodds and Willie Wood.

"Columbia is a great city, obviously a college town....and the cause is a great cause. The Rainbow House is amazing and they do so much for the community and the kids around here," said Craig Bowden.

When asked about the Golf Classic Jason Schultz said, "It's changed over the years.....each year it has a little bit different of a flavor. It seems.....it seems to get a lot of support and it seems to rasie a lot of money for Rainbow House."

The day of golf included a pro-am in the morning, followed by a skills challenge in the afternoon.