County auditor pleads not guilty to misdemeanors, resigns

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri county auditor resigned from office after pleading not guilty to 15 misdemeanors alleging she failed to do her job.

Christian County Auditor Lacey Hart announced her resignation Thursday, saying it is best for the county and its residents. County commissioners already removed her from office.

The 15 misdemeanors charges filed last week allege Hart neglected her financial duties and misrepresented her credentials. The charges allege she knowingly failed to prepare a county budget on time, failed to submit the county's monthly financial statements for several months and called herself a certified public accountant when she didn't have that certification.

During a court hearing Thursday, Hart said she plans to fight the charges.

A civil lawsuit also has been filed against Hart.