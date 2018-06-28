County Buys Armor for Radio Host

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SEDALIA (AP) - The Pettis County Commission is reimbursing nearly $3,000 after it helped to purchase body armor for a Sedalia radio personality. KDRO morning show host Charlie Thomas wore the armor while he was embedded with the Missouri National Guard's 206th Area Support Medical Company. Presiding commissioner Rusty Karhs says the county paid for body armor because the trip affected people of Pettis County and their family members in Iraq. KDRO general manager Stu Steinmetz says the station reimbursed the county last week -- and the lawmakers' generosity up front will now be rewarded. Steinmetz says the station plans to donate the armor to the county's special forces unit.