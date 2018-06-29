County Clerks Offer Last Minute Reminders to Voters

BOONE/COLE COUNTIES - Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren and Cole County Clerk Marvin Register said Saturday their offices are keeping busy this weekend to ensure everything runs smoothly this Election Day.

"It's basically been 36 hours on the job, six hours off, 36 on, six off," Noren said.

Register said several voters came in to the Cole County Clerk's office Saturday morning to vote absentee. He said more than 4,000 people have requested an absentee ballot so far.

"It's likely we'll have even more people vote absentee this year than four years ago when we had about 4,600 absentee votes," Register said.

The deadline to vote by absentee ballot in both counties is 5 p.m. Monday. Otherwise, the polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For voters in Boone County, Noren has a list of some last minute reminders.

- Voters should check for the sample ballot mailing. They should have received it last week, she said. Thousands of voters have been reassigned to new polls since they last voted and that mailing gives their correct poll. If you address is correct on that notice you are ready to vote.

- Noren said If you did not receive the sample ballot mailing, you need to check your registration to make sure your address is correct: You can do this by going to the Boone County Clerk's website. Then go to 'Find My Information" to locate check your address and submit a change of address. Your can also call the clerk's office at 573-886-4375. Missouri law requires you update your address and vote at your new polling place. Noren added, there is no legal deadline for address changes in Boone County. "If you wait until Election Day you will have a delay in getting to vote," she said. "We continue to take changes by phone until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day - we do not take website changes after 2:00 on Tuesday."

- Noren said it's important voters remember to take identification with them to the polls. "It helps the pollworkers if you take the slip you got in the mail to the polls because it can be scanned and is the most accurate record of your registration," she said. Other ID includes a voter id card, student id, drivers license, military id, state issued id card, utility bill or bank statement with your current name and current address.

- The least crowded times to vote are between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Noren said if you can go during those times, it will relieve overcrowding at peak times. "We have 23 fewer polling places than 2008 due to significant budget restraints," she said. "This means more voters are assigned to each poll and could mean longer lines."



While most of Noren's reminders apply to voters anywhere, Register also had several reminders for Cole County voters.

- "If you have your blue voter registration card, check it before going to the polls to make sure you're going to the right location," Register said. Many Cole County residents' polling places have changed after redistricting, he said.

- Voters who have moved and need to change their address with the clerk's office may still do so. "If you try to do that at the polls, you may have to go to another polling place to vote," Register said.

- Register also had specific directions for people whose polling place is Faith Lutheran Church in Jefferson City. Because the area is under construction, voters will need to drive down Main Street to get to Dix Road. From Dix Road they will have to go to Industrial Drive to get to the church. Voters will not be able to come from the West and drive down Industrial, he said.

- Anyone who has question for the Cole County Clerk may visit the clerk's website or call his office at 573-634-9101.