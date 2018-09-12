County emergency officials prepare for possible flash flooding

BOONVILLE - The National Weather Services predicts Mid-Missouri could get up to five inches of rain through Saturday.

Cooper County will get between two and four inches of rain through late Saturday, and is under a flash flood watch until Sunday.

Larry Oerly, Director of Emergency Operations at the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency, said people in the area need to be aware of the dangers of flash flooding, especially while driving.

"My advice to anyone out there is if you encounter a roadway that's under water that may not have gotten barriers up on it yet because of a flash flood, turn around don't drown," he said. "Do not drive through flood waters."

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Missouri River and the Petite Saline Creek in Cooper County.

Oerly said the warning for the Petite Saline Creek could have some effect on traffic in the area.

"That creek will impact a little bit of traffic flow in Cooper County just due to the fact that we have the Highway 87 exit closed," Oerly said.

He said the flood warning for the River will probably only affect some low-lying crop ground that are not protected by a levy.

He said flooding from the river that would affect housing would probably require major rain further up the river.