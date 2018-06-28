County Investigating Skull Found near Fulton

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

FULTON - Callaway County officials are investigating the discovery of a male's skull near the Missouri River bridge in that county. The sheriff's office says its waiting for test results to help try and determine if the skull is connected to a torso and limb found in the same area two years ago. The skull is being analyzed by the Department of Anthropology at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Results are expected later this week. The skull was found last week one mile west of the bridge near Fulton. Investigators are considering the possibility that the skull may be connected with a leg and a torso that were discovered in 2004 floating on the Missouri River in southern Callaway County. An identity was never made on the torso and limb, although tests show they were from the same body.