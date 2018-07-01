County official's posting on Obama questioned

HILLSBORO (AP) - The recorder of deeds in Jefferson County says she used a poor choice of words in a personal Facebook posting that some interpreted as an attack on President Barack Obama.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Debbie Dunnegan posted to her friends who have served or are serving in the military that she couldn't understand why no action was being taken against what she called "our domestic enemy." She suggested that the Constitution grants authority for some unspecified action against the commander in chief.

The group Progress Missouri posted the status on its website, headlined, "JeffCo Recorder Asks Why Military Hasn't Ousted Obama Yet."

Dunnegan, a Republican, says she simply wanted to know what oath the military takes to protect the country from enemies foreign and domestic.