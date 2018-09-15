County Officials Dispute 911 Calls

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JOPLIN - A dispute between Joplin and Jasper County officials over who should handle Joplin's 911 emergency calls has become so heated that a county board member is suggesting a cooling off period. Jasper County Emergency Services is planning to take over all the city's 911 calls on May 14. But the Joplin City Council has authorized all efforts, including a lawsuit, to stop it. Lee Smith, a member of the county board, has suggested a cooling off period for more discussions. Board Chairman Kelly Stephens has asked the board to meet tomorrow to discuss that suggestion. The dispute centers on whether changing all emergency calls to Jasper County would delay fire, police and emergency response times.