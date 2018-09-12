County Proposes Pay Plan for Voting Machines

Noren says she wants to be especially careful before signing the $1.2 million check.

"It's the biggest expenditure I've made in thirty years of doing elections," Noren said. "If I get the opportunity to live through another thirty years of elections, I'm sure it will be the largest one-time expenditure I ever will make."The machines had to be sealed for 30 days after the election. Now the inspections are under way and Noren expects a report on the machines soon. If everything is okay, the check will be in the mail.