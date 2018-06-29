County Road 256 Near Fulton is New and Improved

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A section of county road 256 near Fulton is new and improved and the Fulton Area Development corporation will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The asphalt overlay of a 1.8 mile stretch of county road 256 began in late summer to improve transportation.

The improvement will support the rapid expansion at OCCI, a Callaway County company that recently created 30 new jobs.