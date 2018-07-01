County Tax Under Debate

"We have a $700,000 deficit," said Callaway County commissioner Lee Fritz.

So the commission is asking for a half cent sales tax .50 for every one $100 spent. But all those half cents could add up to $1.8 million for Callaway County.

Almost $2 million a year would keep Callaway County running but some business owners aren't sure it's necessary.

"I feel the level of services we currently get are adequate," said Mike Frese Holts Summit business owner.

"Sure you always want better services, but at what cost?"

However, the county commissioner says this tax isn't about improving services. Its about staying the same, or else.

"We'll have to reduce services," said Fritz.

The first services to be reduced will probably be road maintenance. Callaway County has 80 miles of paved roads to be maintained, but even some gravel roads need work. Fewer people and more land makes it hard for Callaway to keep up with Boone County, which keeps the same road paved, across the creek.

"Nobody wants to wake up to see their road needs attention, and there's no one to do it," said Mike Boulware, Callaway County Resident.

Fulton business owners think its a pretty simple issue.

"They just need the money," said Fulton business owner Ray Taylor.

"There's a lot of improvements that need to be done."

However, the issue is more complicated in Holt's Summit where tax is already 8.25 cents for every dollar, one cent more per dollar than in Fulton.

If passed, this tax would go into effect October of this year.

This would be the first time Callaway County has increased the county sales tax in 13 years.

The issue is on the ballot April 3.