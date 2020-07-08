Countywide mask ordinance unlikely, commissioner says

8 hours 55 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:41:19 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News
By: Kaleigh Feldkamp, Missourian

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask ordinance, one commissioner said.

The Columbia City Council passed an amended emergency citywide mask ordinance by a vote of 6-1 on Monday. Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer was the sole vote against the ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and requires all Columbia residents over the age of 10 to wear masks when around people who are not members of their household. The ordinance was amended to exempt some activities, including when inside a personal vehicle, while eating and drinking in restaurants or bars and when exercising outdoors.

Northern Commissioner Janet Thompson said that because the majority of Boone County’s cases are coming from Columbia, the county health department does not see a reason to impose a mask ordinance for the entire county at this time.

“If the data picture changes, we’ll need to look at (that option),” Thompson said. “But now, the data shows where it’s necessary is Columbia.”

With Tuesday’s 34 new positive COVID-19 cases reported, Boone County now has 547 positive cases. Of those positive cases, 190 are active and 355 have been released from isolation, according to county data.

Last week, Boone County reported its highest single-day COVID-19 positive case increase, with an increase of 39 new cases Thursday. The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate was a startling 15.7% for the week of June 26 to July 2, compared to the rate that remained at or below 1.4% up until June 12, according to previous Missourian reporting.

At Monday’s council meeting, Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said she did not think Columbia should move on to the next stage of its reopening process in light of the increase in new positive cases.

To slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Avoid close contact with others by social distancing from people outside of your household.
  • Wear a mask when around others.
  • Follow all guidelines when visiting businesses in Boone County.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.

Contact your primary care physician or local health care system immediately if you begin to experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

To read more visit our partners, Columbia Missourian.

More News

Grid
List

MU Chancellor addresses international students
MU Chancellor addresses international students
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri addressed international students via email in regards to the guidelines enforced by the Department... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
MUPD arrest suspect for sidewalk graffiti by Jefferson statue
COLUMBIA- University of Missouri Police Department officers arrested Columbia man Ian M. Laird, 20, for sidewalk vandalism near the Thomas... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
Columbia suspension of curbside recycling now in effect
COLUMBIA — Citing "severe staffing shortages," the City of Columbia suspended all curbside recycling pickup effective Wednesday. In a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
DATA: Mid-Missouri businesses got millions in PPP loans
COLUMBIA —Businesses across mid-Missouri received millions in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a coronavirus relief program aimed at... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 4:06:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
South Callaway school district announces plans for fall 2020
COLUMBIA — South Callaway School District superintendent Kevin Hillman announced on Wednesday plans for the upcoming semester. As of... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show-Me State Games canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - The 2020 Show-Me State Games have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games have been... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 3:15:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
Wednesday marks the last day to register for August primary
COLUMBIA - Today is the last day to register for voting in the August 4 primary election in Boone County.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
Study says light pollution ruins teen sleep and may contribute to mental disorders
(CNN) -- Hey sleepyheads -- have you been turning off or covering up all your smartphone and computer lights in... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 12:31:24 PM CDT July 08, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

UM to introduce university-led rural broadband plan Wednesday
UM to introduce university-led rural broadband plan Wednesday
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The University of Missouri System will introduce a plan Wednesday to bring high-speed, affordable broadband internet... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:45:22 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Countywide mask ordinance unlikely, commissioner says
Countywide mask ordinance unlikely, commissioner says
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone County Commission has no plans to follow Columbia’s lead and impose a countywide mask... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:41:19 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Missourians have more voting options in 2020 due to COVID-19
Missourians have more voting options in 2020 due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Registered voters in Missouri will be able to vote absentee, by mail or in person with... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:36:24 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care hits testing capacity for the second time this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 9:16:00 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missing girl in Howard County found safe
UPDATE: Missing girl in Howard County found safe
HOWARD COUNTY - On Wednesday, the missing girl was found safe. An endangered person advisory was issued in Howard... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 08 2020 Jul 8, 2020 Wednesday, July 08, 2020 5:06:00 AM CDT July 08, 2020 in News

Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
Gravois Mills man killed in car crash Tuesday afternoon
COOPER COUNTY - A man from Gravois Mills was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route B, north of... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 10:37:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
EmVP: Music therapists spread joy with sidewalk chalk
COLUMBIA - At the entrance to the playground at Cosmo Park in Columbia, you'll find a brightly colored message waiting... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:28:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

CPS students react to in-person classes
CPS students react to in-person classes
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public School District gave parents and students the option of attending in-person classes, or attending online classes... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected in a Tennessee kidnapping was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:01:42 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - It's official —masks will be required in Columbia starting Friday. KOMU spoke to several different Columbia businesses... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 90°
8pm 85°
9pm 82°
10pm 80°