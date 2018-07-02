Couple Accused in Videotaped Killing had Turbulent Past

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Court records show that a couple accused of a videotaped sexual attack had a turbulent past. 41-year-old Richard Davis and 39-year-old Dena Riley were on the run for eight days before being taken into custody Thursday. They are charged with the strangling death of 41-year-old Marsha Spicer, whose sexual assault the couple videotaped in their Independence bedroom. Spicer's body was found in a shallow grave near Bates City. The FBI started a kidnapping investigation into the abduction of a 5-year-old girl in the vehicle with Davis and Riley when they were captured. Davis dropped out of school in the seventh grade and left home because of family problems. He has been in and out of detention facilities since his teen years. His longest stretch was 18 years for a 1987 rape and sodomy conviction. Riley has previously been charged with misdemeanors but no felonies. She had four children. All of them lived with their fathers.